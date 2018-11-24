Stars' Devin Shore: Performs well in return
Shore set up two goals Friday, contributing to a 6-4 home victory over the Senators.
Shore had been dealing with a lower-body injury, but the burgeoning forward felt good enough to be activated for this contest, logging 10:40 of ice time and assisting on back-to-back goals. The feisty two-way gamer is on pace for 21 goals and 33 helpers through 78 contests.
