Shore set up two goals Friday, contributing to a 6-4 home victory over the Senators.

Shore had been dealing with a lower-body injury, but the burgeoning forward felt good enough to be activated for this contest, logging 10:40 of ice time and assisting on back-to-back goals. The feisty two-way gamer is on pace for 21 goals and 33 helpers through 78 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories