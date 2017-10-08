Shore logged an assist, three shots, a hit, a blocked shot, and a minus-1 rating in Saturday's loss to the Blues.

Shore has an assist in the first two games of the season. But don't overestimate what this means for his outlook. He didn't take any shots in the first game, and his career highs are 13 goals and 33 points. However, his ice time is worth paying attention to. He could become an interesting depth play. He played just 14:43 in the season opener, but saw that increase to 16:07 on Saturday. Additionally, he grabbed 3:02 of power play time, which included shifts with Dallas' dangerous top unit. If he makes that role stick, his value certainly increases.