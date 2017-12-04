Stars' Devin Shore: Posts multi-point game
Shore scored a goal and added an assist Sunday in a 7-2 win over the Avalanche.
Shore was one of five Stars to record more than one point Sudnay, with his goal coming while shorthanded in the third period against Semyon Varlamov, who entered in relief of Jonathan Bernier. With 13 points in 27 games, Shore is well on his way to eclipsing last year's 33-point career-high effort.
