Shore recorded a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

After going the first 19 games of the season without a goal, Shore has now scored in consecutive outings. He entered Tuesday receiving a career-high 17:26 of ice time, and there is enough offensive talent surrounding the 23-year-old forward in the Dallas lineup that he's positioned to continue to be a semi-regular contributor. Shore has the potential to be a serviceable asset in deep settings.