Stars' Devin Shore: Retroactively placed on IR
Shore (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, with the move retroactive to Nov. 12, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
More than seven days have elapsed since Shore last played, so the IR move itself wouldn't prohibit him from playing Wednesday night against host Pittsburgh. However, there's no guarantee that he'll be healthy enough to suit up for that contest, so consider queuing up alternatives in the meantime. Shore's off to an efficient start, with five goals and six assists representing his total over 18 games and 13:43 of average ice time.
