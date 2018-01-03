Stars' Devin Shore: Scores in loss to Jackets
Shore scored a goal and recorded two shots through 13:51 of ice time during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Columbus.
Currently skating on the No. 1 line alongside Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, Shore's currently an intriguing asset for deeper settings. However, it's definitely important to note that the 23-year-old forward has bounced all over the depth chart this season, and his gig on the top line is likely fleeting. As long as expectations remain in check, Shore's still worth a look, though.
