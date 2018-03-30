Stars' Devin Shore: Scores in loss
Shore scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota.
Shore has been a solid depth contributor for the Stars this season, totaling 10 goals and 30 points in 78 contests, but he doesn't have enough offensive upside to be considered a practical option in all but the deepest of season-long fantasy leagues. He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason, so it'll be interesting to see if he garners any interest from other NHL clubs that might be willing to have him take on a larger role.
