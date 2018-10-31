Stars' Devin Shore: Scores rare goal in three-point performance
Shore scored a short-handed goal Tuesday, adding two assists in a 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Shore's goal was only his second snipe of the season but the pair of assists -- one coming on the power play -- moved him to seven points through 11 games. The 24-year-old is coming off consecutive 30-point seasons and has looked good in the early going. Look for Shore's ice time numbers to climb if he continues performing at this level.
More News
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Helps create both second-period goals•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Earns two-year deal•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Submits arbitration request•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Expected to garner contract extension•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Skates in all 82 games for second straight season•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Scores in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.