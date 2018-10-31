Shore scored a short-handed goal Tuesday, adding two assists in a 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Shore's goal was only his second snipe of the season but the pair of assists -- one coming on the power play -- moved him to seven points through 11 games. The 24-year-old is coming off consecutive 30-point seasons and has looked good in the early going. Look for Shore's ice time numbers to climb if he continues performing at this level.