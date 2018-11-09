Stars' Devin Shore: Scores twice, including winner
Shore potted two goals -- including the game-winner with 5:47 remaining -- in Thursday's 4-3 triumph over the Sharks.
Shore's enjoying a breakout early in his age-24 season. After racking up 33 and 32 points in his first two full NHL campaigns, he's already got 11 points -- including five goals -- through 16 contests. Playing significant minutes on a line with Tyler Seguin -- who assisted on Shore's first goal -- likely has a lot to do with Shore's success, so the 2012 second-rounder could be worth owning as long as Dallas keeps that tandem intact.
