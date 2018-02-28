Shore scored the game-winning goal late in the first period during Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

He also added three shots, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Shore only has nine goals and 26 points in 64 games on the season, while Tuesday's tally ended a nine-game point drought, but he's still on pace to match or even exceed the 33 points he managed as a rookie in 2016-17.