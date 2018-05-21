Shore collected 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 82 games, which is the second straight season he's totaled more than 30 points, and skated in all 82 games.

In his second full season Shore was able to see his ice time increase from 14:08 in 2016-17 to 15:26 this season, and maintained his role on the power play averaging 1:50 of time per game. The big difference in Shore's stat line from a year ago is the disappointing minus-30 blemish, which is surprising as Dallas had a better overall year in 2017-18. The Ontario native still was able to throw 125 shots on goal and record 71 hits, but he's a restricted free agent so he'll need a new contract before returning to Dallas in 2018-19.