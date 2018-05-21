Stars' Devin Shore: Skates in all 82 games for second straight season
Shore collected 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 82 games, which is the second straight season he's totaled more than 30 points, and skated in all 82 games.
In his second full season Shore was able to see his ice time increase from 14:08 in 2016-17 to 15:26 this season, and maintained his role on the power play averaging 1:50 of time per game. The big difference in Shore's stat line from a year ago is the disappointing minus-30 blemish, which is surprising as Dallas had a better overall year in 2017-18. The Ontario native still was able to throw 125 shots on goal and record 71 hits, but he's a restricted free agent so he'll need a new contract before returning to Dallas in 2018-19.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...