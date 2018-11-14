Stars' Devin Shore: Still 10 days away
Shore (lower body) will likely be sidelined for approximately 10 more days, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Shore's updated timeline suggests he'll likely be on the shelf until Nov. 24 against the Avalanche at a minimum. The Stars may opt to place the 24-year-old forward on injured reserve to open up a roster spot during his extended absence.
