Stars' Devin Shore: Suffers injury Monday
Shore (lower body) left Monday's game against Columbus and will not return.
Shore took an awkward spill into the boards with his leg tucked under his body and immediately went back to the locker room, fortunately under his own power. He should be considered day-to-day until the team provides another update.
