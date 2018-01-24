Shore scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.

He also chipped in four shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. It's his first multi-point performance since early December, giving Shore six goals and 21 points through 49 games, and while his spot on a checking line limits his offensive upside and can make him a plus-minus liability depending on the matchup, the 23-year-old does have some upside if he gets a chance at a bigger role.