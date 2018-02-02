Shore contributed a goal, a power-play assist and a game-high five shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over Arizona.

Shore did most of his damage in the second period, tying the game three minutes into the frame before assisting on Tyler Seguin's power-play game-winner less than three minutes later. Daily owners who looked Shore's way in this favorable matchup despite his meager 21 points and minus-18 rating in 51 games coming in were handsomely rewarded.