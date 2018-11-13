Stars' Devin Shore: Will miss at least one week
Shore is expected to miss the next 7-to-10 days after suffering a lower-body injury during Monday's game against the Blue Jackets, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Stars have eight more games remaining in November and it appears that Shore will miss at least two of those contests while targeting next Monday against the Rangers as his first possible date back on the ice. A planned MRI on Tuesday will indicate whether the 24-year-old will need more of November off. Blake Comeau and Mattias Janmark are the top candidates to see increased time on the ice during Shore's absence.
More News
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Suffers injury Monday•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Scores twice, including winner•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Scores rare goal in three-point performance•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Helps create both second-period goals•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Earns two-year deal•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Submits arbitration request•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...