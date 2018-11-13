Shore is expected to miss the next 7-to-10 days after suffering a lower-body injury during Monday's game against the Blue Jackets, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Stars have eight more games remaining in November and it appears that Shore will miss at least two of those contests while targeting next Monday against the Rangers as his first possible date back on the ice. A planned MRI on Tuesday will indicate whether the 24-year-old will need more of November off. Blake Comeau and Mattias Janmark are the top candidates to see increased time on the ice during Shore's absence.