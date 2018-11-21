Stars' Devin Shore: Won't play Wednesday
Shore (lower body) remains on injured reserve and will not play Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Despite being eligible to come off IR, Shore will miss Wednesday's contest as he continues working his way back from a lower-body injury. In 18 games, the 24-year-old has five goals and 11 points and carries a plus-3 rating.
More News
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Retroactively placed on IR•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Still 10 days away•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Will miss at least one week•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Suffers injury Monday•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Scores twice, including winner•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Scores rare goal in three-point performance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...