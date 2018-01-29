Play

Heatherington was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday.

In his limited NHL action so far, Heatherington has been more of an enforcer than a fantasy force. The 22-year-old has played four games with the Stars this year, and he's racked up 26 penalty minutes. The Canadian will likely stay with Dallas until Marc Methot is healthy, but he won't have much fantasy impact.

