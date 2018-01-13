Heatherington was called up from AHL Texas on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Heatherington became property of the Stars when he was acquired in a trade with the Blue Jackets for Lauri Korpikoski -- who is now a free agent -- at last year's dealing deadline. The 22-year-old blueliner has compiled three goals, 13 points and 33 PIM over 39 games with the top development affiliate this campaign. He's been added to the parent-club roster since Marc Methot (knee) has moved to injured reserve.