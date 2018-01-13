Stars' Dillon Heatherington: Called up to highest level
Heatherington was called up from AHL Texas on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Heatherington became property of the Stars when he was acquired in a trade with the Blue Jackets for Lauri Korpikoski -- who is now a free agent -- at last year's dealing deadline. The 22-year-old blueliner has compiled three goals, 13 points and 33 PIM over 39 games with the top development affiliate this campaign. He's been added to the parent-club roster since Marc Methot (knee) has moved to injured reserve.
