Stars' Dillon Heatherington: Drops back to minors
Heatherington was reassigned to AHL Texas on Sunday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Heatherington averaged 10:11 through five games, dishing out six hits and recording a plus-4 rating. It appears either Marc Methot (lower body) or Roman Polak (illness) will be ready to play Monday versus the Blue Jackets.
