Stars' Dillon Heatherington: Earns two-way contract with Dallas
Heatherington signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Stars on Monday.
The 6-foot-4 blueliner appeared in six games with Dallas last season, registering one assist and 26 penalty minutes. Heatherington spent most of his season with AHL Texas, scoring three goals and 17 points for the minor league club. He'll have a shot to make the NHL roster to start the 2018-19 campaign but likely won't have a big enough role to earn any fantasy attention.
