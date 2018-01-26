Heatherington was reassigned to AHL Texas on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Heatherington played the enforcer role in his first four NHL games, racking up 26 PIM and dishing out four hits. The 22-year-old blueliner will spend the All-Star break in minors, and he'll likely be called back up afterwards if Marc Methot (knee) can't get healthy in time.