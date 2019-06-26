Stars' Dillon Heatherington: Issued qualifying offer
Heatherington received a qualifying offer from the Stars on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old played just five games in the regular season at the NHL level, but was able to make his postseason debut for Game 5 against St. Louis. He likely won't be a fantasy contributor next season, as evidenced by his two career assists in 11 NHL games.
