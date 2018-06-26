Stars' Dillon Heatherington: Likely to garner contract extension
Heatherington was presented with a qualifying offer from the Stars on Monday.
Fitting the mold of a shutdown blueliner, Heatherington was acquired by the Stars in a trade with the Blue Jackets last March. He flashed some serious puck skills in the WHL between 2010-15, but no one will be mistaking Heatherington for John Klingberg in Dallas, and his lack of experience at the top level (six games) is reason enough to avoid him in all fantasy leagues until further notice.
