Stars' Dillon Heatherington: Making playoff debut
Heatherington will slot into the lineup for Friday's Game 5 matchup against the Blues, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Friday will mark Heatherington's first action in an NHL playoff game, as he'll slot into the third line in place of the injured Joel Hanley (upper body). The Alberta native has spent most of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, but has logged one assist, a plus-4 rating and six hits over five games with the big club while averaging 10:11 of ice time.
