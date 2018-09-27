Stars' Dillon Heatherington: Placed on waive wire
The Stars waived Heatherington on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
As a second-round (50th overall) pick to Columbus in the 2013 draft, Heatherington's prospect status is fading quickly. He signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Stars in July, but there's been nothing to suggest that he'll be anything more than an organizational tweener in the upcoming season.
