Stars' Dillon Heatherington: Promoted to NHL
Heatherington was called up from AHL Texas on Friday.
The Stars placed another defenseman in Connor Carrick (foot) on injured reserve Thursday, so Heatherington figures to be on hand for Saturday's road game against the Capitals. However, there's no guarantee he makes his season debut with the parent club since Julius Honka and Roman Polak are available as a third-pairing cohort.
