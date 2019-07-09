Stars' Dillon Heatherington: Re-ups with Dallas
Heatherington re-signed Tuesday with the Stars on a one-year, two-way contract.
Dallas will keep Heatherington in the fold and presumably allow him to compete for a third-pairing role in training camp after he logged 11 games at the NHL level between the past two seasons. Should he fail to win a spot on the Stars' opening-night roster, the 24-year-old would likely report to AHL Texas, where he tallied two goals and 22 assists across 73 games in 2018-19.
