Heatherington re-signed Tuesday with the Stars on a one-year, two-way contract.

Dallas will keep Heatherington in the fold and presumably allow him to compete for a third-pairing role in training camp after he logged 11 games at the NHL level between the past two seasons. Should he fail to win a spot on the Stars' opening-night roster, the 24-year-old would likely report to AHL Texas, where he tallied two goals and 22 assists across 73 games in 2018-19.