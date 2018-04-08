Stars' Dillon Heatherington: Sent to minors
Heatherington was dropped down to AHL Texas, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Heatherington played in just six games at the NHL level this season, scoring just one assist. The 22-year-old blueliner will join AHL Texas as the team gets ready for the Calder Cup playoffs.
