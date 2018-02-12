Heatherington was sent back to AHL Texas on Monday.

Although the demotion of Heatherington could be taken as a sign that Marc Methot (knee) is ready to go, the Stars are off until Friday's matchup with St. Louis, which likely means the 22-year-old Heatherington will be recalled prior to that tilt. When he is in the lineup, the defenseman is averaging a mere 11:47 of ice time. Until he can secure a more prominent role on the blue line, the Calgary native won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.