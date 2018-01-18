Heatherington is on track to make his NHL debut against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, according to Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News.

This is based on the young defenseman showing up for morning skate and working alongside Stephen Johns on the third pair. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Heatherington was originally drafted by the Blue Jackets (2015 second-rounder) before getting packaged in a trade for Lauri Korpikoski at last season's dealing deadline. He should bring a physical edge to Thursday's game, and it wouldn't be all that surprising if he puts an apple on the board. Heatherington has provided three goals and 10 helpers for AHL Texas this campaign.