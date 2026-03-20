Hryckowian signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Friday. The deal will begin in 2026-27.

Hryckowian will report to AHL Texas to finish out the 2025-26 regular season. He completed his junior campaign with Northeastern University, supplying 15 goals and 37 points across 30 outings. His efforts led to him being named to the Hockey East First All-Star Team for the 2025-26 campaign. The 21-year-old was never drafted, but he has a connection to Dallas' organization -- he's the younger brother of Justin Hryckowian, who has 10 goals, 23 points and 43 PIM in 67 outings with the Stars this season.