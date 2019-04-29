Stars' Emil Djuse: Inks deal with Dallas

Djuse signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Djuse signs from the Swedish Hockey League, where he's lauded for his offensive ability. Already 25 years old, the Swede has racked up 85 points in 251 career SHL games. Scouts have described Djuse as an offensive-minded defensman with terrific hockey sense, but he needs to work on his game on the defensive side of the puck. He will likely challenge for a roster spot in 2019-20 this offseason.