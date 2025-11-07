Hemming logged three assists in OHL Barrie's 6-2 win over Sudbury on Thursday.

Hemming has two goals and eight assists over four games since he was transferred from AHL Texas back to Barrie for the remainder of 2025-26. It appears the Finnish winger is caught between levels -- he's too good for junior hockey but not quite ready for the AHL. Look for the Dallas prospect to continue dominating for the Colts this year before going to Texas full-time in 2026-27.