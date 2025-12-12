Hemming scored twice and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 6-1 win over Owen Sound on Thursday.

Hemming hasn't had a lot of success filling the net this year, but he has three goals over the last two games. He's earned a total of nine points over his last five outings. For the season, the Stars prospect has seven goals, 27 points, 63 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 16 appearances, more than doubling his per-game scoring pace from the 2024-25 regular season.