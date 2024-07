Hemming signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Monday.

Hemming supplied seven goals and 11 points in 40 regular-season games for TPS of Finland's Liiga in 2023-24. The Stars selected the 18-year-old forward with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He is projected to play in Finland again during the 2024-25 campaign to continue to hone his skills.