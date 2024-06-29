Hemming was the 29th overall pick by the Stars in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Hemming is a natural scorer with a load of offensive talent, including a pro shot. And he's smart. His ability to play strong defensive hockey means his floor is as a third-line checker. Hemming's skills could get him to the second line, but he needs to stay engaged. And he needs to prove that he can go to the interior and score. He's young -- he turned 18 the day before the draft. There's plenty of time for Hemming to develop his game before he comes to Dallas.