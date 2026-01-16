Hemming scored twice and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 5-3 win over Flint on Thursday.

Hemming has earned seven points over four contests since returning from the World Junior Championship. With Finland, he logged three goals over seven contests during the tournament. Hemming is up to 11 goals, 24 helpers and a plus-18 rating over 21 appearances for the Colts this season. Those are fine numbers, but he could be doing more with his shot, which is considered his top skill.