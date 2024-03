Pettersen was traded from the Flames to the Stars on Thursday in exchange for Riley Damiani.

It's a swap of minor-league forwards for the two teams. Pettersen has been in the Flames' farm system for the last four years, putting up 114 points over 203 contests. Pettersen will report to AHL Texas, and with the depth of the Stars' system, it's unlikely he'll see the NHL ranks in 2023-24.