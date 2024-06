Pettersen signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Stars on Thursday, per PuckPedia.

Pettersen had 38 points in 66 AHL contests last season, but the 24-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut. He was dealt from the Flames to the Stars in a minor-league trade for Riley Damiani in March. Pettersen was a sixth-round pick in 2018 and could compete for an NHL depth role in training camp this fall.