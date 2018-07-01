Condra earned a one-year, two-way contract from the Stars on Sunday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Condra has only appeared in 67 games with for the Lightning over the past two seasons, but he does have a nice track record in the AHL -- we're talking 158 points (52 goals, 106 assists) in 238 games between Binghamton and Syracuse -- and he also has experience playing in amateur leagues overseas. Clearly, Condra is locked in as an organizational depth option, and the move to Dallas likely won't change his career trajectory.