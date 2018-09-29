Stars' Erik Condra: Placed on waivers
The Stars waived Condra for the purpose of reassignment Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Condra was always expected to start the season in the minors, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The veteran forward hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2016-17, and will likely spend the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Texas.
More News
-
Stars' Erik Condra: Garners one-year contract from Dallas•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Clears waivers and heads to Crunch•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Waived by Lightning•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Stuck with non-roster injured designation•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Lightning's Erik Condra: Headed to IR•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...