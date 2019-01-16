The Stars moved Condra back to AHL Texas on Wednesday.

Condra drew into six straight games for the Stars, but he will head back to the minors after notching just one point over that span. He's experienced major success at the AHL level this season, racking up 35 points -- 14 goals and 21 assists -- over 32 games, and should remain near the top of the recall list.

