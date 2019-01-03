The Stars recalled Condra from AHL Texas on Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Jamie Benn is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, so Condra will draw into the lineup Friday against the Capitals if Benn is unable to go. The 32-year-old winger has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up 14 goals and 35 points in 32 appearances.