Lindell logged an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Lindell had the secondary helper on a Roope Hintz goal at 4:58 of the first period. With four points and a plus-7 rating over his last four games, Lindell is enjoying his best stretch of the season. The 28-year-old blueliner has two tallies, six helpers, 23 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 33 hits and a plus-11 rating in 17 contests overall, serving as a mainly defensive presence in the Stars' top four.