Stars' Esa Lindell: Adds assist Wednesday
Lindell supplied an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Lindell started the sequence that ended with Blake Comeau netting the Stars' first goal of the game. The Finnish defender has found a groove with five assists and 22 blocked shots in his last nine outings. For the season, he's up to 13 points, a plus-7 rating, 57 shots and 74 blocks in 41 contests.
