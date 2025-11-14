Lindell scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Canadiens.

Lindell ended a nine-game point drought with the second-period tally, which put the Stars ahead 2-0. The 31-year-old will have some lengthy slumps on offense, but his defensive work will keep his ice time high. Lindell is at two goals, five points, 17 shots on net, 12 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 18 appearances as a top-four regular on the Stars' blue line.