Lindell recorded an assist and blocked five shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Lindell's shot attempt initially appeared to be tipped in by Joe Pavelski, but ultimately deflected off Denis Gurianov to tie the game at three. Lindell earned an assist either way, his third of the postseason. The Finnish defenseman has added 17 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in nine playoff games.