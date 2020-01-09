Lindell recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Lindell has thrived in a large role since John Klingberg (lower body) exited the lineup. In the last two games, Lindell has five helpers, with two of them coming on the power play. He's produced seven assists in his last four outings and now has 18 points, 77 blocked shots, 57 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating in 43 appearances overall.