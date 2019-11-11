Lindell corralled an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

The Finn set up Radek Faksa's go-ahead goal in the second period, although it wouldn't stand up by the end of the game. Lindell has just four points in 18 games this year, well below the 32-point pace he produced last season. He's still a strong shot-blocking option -- Lindell has 39 blocks in 2019-20, which ranks tied for eighth in the league.