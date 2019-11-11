Stars' Esa Lindell: Assists in consecutive games
Lindell corralled an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
The Finn set up Radek Faksa's go-ahead goal in the second period, although it wouldn't stand up by the end of the game. Lindell has just four points in 18 games this year, well below the 32-point pace he produced last season. He's still a strong shot-blocking option -- Lindell has 39 blocks in 2019-20, which ranks tied for eighth in the league.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.